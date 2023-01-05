”Russia will not be able to silently hide its preparations for a new wave of aggression against Ukraine and the whole of Europe. The world will know in the smallest details how and when the aggressor is preparing a new escalation of this war. And each new mobilization step of Russia will be known to the world even before it is taken. We will guarantee it”. Thus the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Facebook.

”Today was another active diplomatic day: four other leaders of our partner countries are fully informed about Ukraine’s defense needs and the terrorist state’s plans” said the Ukrainian president.

Zelensky underlines: ”We are strengthening the defense of Ukraine every day. With all leaders I always discuss two things: more support for the defense of our state, i.e. more weapons for our army, and more protection for all Ukrainians – protection on land, in the air and at sea. Today I want to thank President Biden and Chancellor Scholz for the decision to strengthen our defense, a very important decision. We will have another battery of Patriots and powerful armored vehicles – this is truly a great victory for our country”.