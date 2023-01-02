Ukraine prepares for a new “sustained attack” by Russia with Shahed drones. The alarm is raised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his usual message on Telegram.

“It’s only been 2 days since the beginning of the year and the number of Iranian drones shot down over Ukraine already exceeds 80. This number may increase in the near future,” says Zelensky.

“We have information that Russia is planning a sustained attack with Shahed drones. Russia could bet on the tiredness of our people, the exhaustion of our air defense resources, the shortcomings of the energy sector. But we must ensure that this goal of terrorists fail like everyone else,” he warns.

SUMMIT WITH EU – The next EU-Ukraine summit will be held in Kiev on 3 February, announced the Ukrainian presidency at the end of today’s phone call between Zelensky and the president of the EU commission, Ursula Von der Leyen. “The parties discussed the expected results of the forthcoming Ukraine-EU summit to be held on February 3 in Kiev and agreed to step up the preparatory work,” the statement reads.

Under the Association Agreement, the summit is held once a year. The last one took place in October 2021 in pre-war Kiev. This year it was supposed to take place in December in Brussels, but it had been postponed.

“I am happy to start the year talking to Ursula Von der Leyen. I thanked her for the support of the EU. We are waiting for the first tranche of the macro financial aid in January, the first shipment of LED lamps, school buses, generators and modular houses. We have coordinated steps for a Ukraine-EU summit. We feel supported and we will win together”, Zelensky said.