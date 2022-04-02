The armed forces of Russia are preparing “a new powerful offensive” in eastern Ukraine, particularly in Donbass, but also in the city of Kharkiv. The Ukrainian president said so Volodymyr Zelensky in his latest video speech, explaining that a “slow but evident” retreat from the north is underway. The situation in eastern Ukraine remains “extremely difficult,” said Zelensky.

“Tough battles await us. We cannot think that we have already passed all the tests,” added the Ukrainian president.