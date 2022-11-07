Donetsk is “littered” with dead Russian soldiers. It is the image that the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, describes in the usual video broadcast on Telegram. “To date, we can say that the recent Russian escalation of terror with missiles and drones has only led the world to respond with new aid to Ukraine. We will do everything possible to get as many countries together as possible and provide aid,” says Zelensky. taking stock of operations. “In general, along the front, our forces are in a state of active defense: in parts of the east and south, we are gradually repelling the enemy. Donetsk remains the epicenter of the greatest invading madness: hundreds die. every day. The land in front of the Ukrainian positions is literally littered with the bodies of the invaders “, he continues.

