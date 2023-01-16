Russia is preparing a new phase of the war, Ukraine needs new weapons and thanks Great Britain for the latest aid package. This is the picture that the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky outlines in his usual message on Telegram, highlighting in particular “what happened” in the “Dnipro” region, where dozens of civilians died in the raid conducted by Moscow against a residential building. Zelensky underlines “that Russia is preparing a new attempt to take the initiative in the war” and points out once again “the fact that the nature of the fighting on the front requires new solutions in defense procurement”. In essence, says the president, “all this only underlines how important it is to coordinate our efforts, of all members of the coalition in defense of Ukraine and freedom. And speed up the decision-making process.”

Read also

More aid, therefore, and more suitable for a crucial phase of the conflict. “Today, a good example is from Britain. A new defense aid package has been announced, what is needed. Tanks, more armored vehicles, artillery. What we discussed with Prime Minister Sunak. Thank you Rishi, thank you to all Britons for your tangible and timely support,” says Zelensky.

The spotlight also shifts to the Davos Forum, where “Ukraine will be heard on this platform of global importance. Another meeting in the Ramstein format will be held at the end of the week. We expect principled decisions from the coalition of our partners. They are expected also important bilateral negotiations”.

“Every day of our diplomatic marathon bears concrete fruits of defense of Ukraine. And I thank everyone who helps our state! I thank everyone who works for Ukraine’s victory. Glory to all our soldiers,” he says.

Zelensky’s words come as Kiev raises the alarm about joint air exercises between Russia and Belarus. “Near the Ukrainian border, joint flights and tactical training of aviation units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus and Russia have begun, which are part of a regional grouping involving fighter aircraft of both countries. Thus, under the pretext of joint training, the enemy has strengthened fighter aviation in Belarus. In view of this, the threat of missile and air strikes from the airspace of Belarus is growing”, underlines the Ukrainian General Staff. “There is a strong danger of further Russian air and missile attacks on targets throughout Ukraine”, continues the statement with which the general staff updated the situation on the ground.