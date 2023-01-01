“The Russians are scared. And they do well.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky takes stock of the war with Russia in his usual Telegram message. “45 Shahed drones were shot down on the first night of the year,” Zelensky says, praising the air force and ground forces. “The Russian terrorists have been pathetic, they have started the new year in the usual way. Our sense of unity, of authenticity, of life itself: all this contrasts dramatically with the fear that prevails in Russia. They are scared, you feel. And They’re right to be afraid. Because they’re losing. Drones, missiles, anything else won’t help them. Because we’re united. And they’re together only through fear.”

“Massive shelling of central areas of large Ukrainian cities in the night of December 31st to January 1st speaks of another change in the type of warfare. Russia no longer has military targets and is trying to kill as many civilians as possible and destroy other civilian structures. A war to kill,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.