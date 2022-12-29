“Russia has fewer and fewer missiles and is heading towards a dead end with its missile attacks.” This was supported, according to reports from ‘Ukrainska Pravda’, by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, underlining that Russia’s status, “that of the biggest terrorist in the world, will have consequences for his country and for its citizens for a long time “Each missile only establishes that all this must end up in court. This is exactly what it will be,” notes the Ukrainian president in his evening video message.

In his speech, Zelensky also thanked the fighters of the Air Force, of the Ukrainian air defense, who successfully repulsed another Russian attack. Ukrainian defenders shot down 54 missiles and 11 attack drones: “Thanks to all our air commands: Central, South, East and West. And most of all we are grateful to the soldiers of the 96th anti-aircraft missile brigade Kyiv, 160th Odessa and 208th Kherson , whose achievements are the greatest today”.

“Today, power outages have affected most regions of the country but workers” in the energy sector “are working to return electricity to the Ukrainians,” Zelensky said, according to reports from ‘Ukrinform’.

“I thank all those who are working to restore the energy supply. As of this evening, there is a power outage in most regions of Ukraine,” the head of state explained.