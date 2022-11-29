Over the past week, the Russian military has fired bombs and missiles “258 times at 30 settlements in the Kherson region”. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a video evening address to the nation. “Every day the occupiers shelled Kherson and a number of communities across the region. The Russian military also damaged the pumping station that supplied Mykolaiv with water,” Zelensky said. “They are capable of nothing but destruction. That is all they leave behind. And what they are doing now against Ukraine is their attempt to take revenge. To take revenge for the fact that the Ukrainians defended themselves. L “Ukraine will never be a place of destruction. Ukraine will never accept orders from these ‘comrades’ of Moscow”, concluded the leader of Kiev, adding that Ukraine will do everything to restore every structure, every house, any enterprise destroyed by the occupiers.

