Government shake-up in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also at risk of resignation. The country led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyon a dramatic day with dozens of deaths in Poltava after Russia’s missile attack, is preparing for an institutional earthquake that should revolutionize the executive and affect Kiev’s line.

“There will be changes, I expect novelties in the direction of domestic and foreign policy,” Zelensky said in his evening message. “We need more interaction between the ‘local’ communities and the central authorities, especially before the winter season.”

Flurry of signed or ready resignations

Three ministers in the government of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who is expected to remain in his position, have resigned, according to local media. in a letter sent to the Verkhovna Rada, the parliament in Kiev. “Letters of resignation of the following officials have been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada: Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries, Denys Maluska, Minister of Justice, and Ruslan Strilets, Minister of the Environment,” says the speaker of the Assembly, Ruslan Stefanchuk, specifying that the head of the State Property Fund, Vitaliy Koval, has also resigned.

The reasons were not clarified. Ukrainian Telegram channels also expect the resignation of Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the Restoration of the Territories Temporarily Occupied by Russia, and Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

Half the government will go home

Zelensky will announce a renewal of “more than 50%” of his cabinet, according to the spokesman for the president’s party, David Arakhamia.As promised, a major change in government can be expected this week.. More than 50% of the members of the Cabinet will undergo changes”, announced the spokesman of Servant of the People.

The reshuffle, which seems like an understatement given the situation, could also involve a heavyweight such as Foreign Minister Kuleba, as revealed by Ukrainska Pravda: the most likely replacement would be First Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Sibiga.

Change also at the top of Ukrenergo

The shake-up is not limited to the executive branch. A change is also looming at the top of Ukrenergo, the national electricity company, after the dismissal – according to the media – of number 1 Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, rejected by the board after 4 years at the top of the company.

In recent weeks, Ukrenergo has reportedly failed to take sufficient measures to ensure energy supplies in a context dominated by Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.