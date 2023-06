The Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelensky received in Kiev the president of the CEI Matteo Maria Zuppi, sent to Ukraine by Pope Francis with the aim of ”listening in depth to the Ukrainian authorities on the possible ways to reach a just peace and support gestures of humanity that contribute to easing tensions”, as the Vatican made known. During the meeting, which ended, Zelensky and Zuppi had a ”cordial and positive dialogue”.