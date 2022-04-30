Ukraine-Russia war, Ukrainian leader Volodymir Zelensky would still be ready to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin despite the atrocities in Bucha, Mariupol and other cities. According to reports from the BBC, which cites Polish media, Zelensky said he was ready to meet Putin because in Russia “a single person decides everything”. “If there’s only one chance, we should talk,” he added.

For its part, Russia has made it known that it does not consider itself at war with NATO. This was stated by the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, in an interview with the Al-Arabiya broadcaster. Such a development would increase the risks of a nuclear war, he stressed.

Zelensky

There is a “high risk” that the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia could come to a halt due to the atrocities perpetrated by Moscow forces, Zelensky said. He received news of the discovery of another mass grave with 900 people in the Kiev oblast. Hundreds of civilians were killed in the region and, as reported by Kyev Independent, Zelensky himself told the Polish media that about 500,000 Ukrainians were illegally deported to Russia.

In a video posted on social media Zelensky thanked “the United States, President Biden and Congress” for the support program for his country, which follows the one “which greatly helped in the fight against the Nazis during World War II” .

“I am sure it will help Ukraine and the whole free world to overcome the ideological successors of the Nazis, who started the war against us,” said Zelensky, explaining that the aid is “concrete proof that freedom still knows. defend oneself from tyranny “.

Lavrov

“We do not consider ourselves at war with NATO, because this would be a step that would increase the risks of what we have just discussed (nuclear war, ed),” Lavrov said.

“Unfortunately, there is a feeling that NATO believes it is at war with Russia. NATO, the United States, the European leaders say directly that Putin must lose, that Russia must be defeated,” he added.

“To believe that the latest wave of sanctions that have shown the true face of the West – which, as I understand now, has always been Russian-phobic – pushes Russia to ‘cry for help and ask for forgiveness’ is bad planners and who knows nothing about Moscow’s foreign policy or how to deal with Russia “.

“It is not Russia that is playing with the words ‘nuclear war’,” but it was President Volodymyr Zelensky who said in January that “Ukraine made a mistake when it gave up its nuclear status. And then he said that the ‘Ukraine should think about acquiring nuclear weapons, “he added.

“We never play with such dangerous concepts,” Lavrov continued. “I was asked if a nuclear war was possible, if the risks of starting a nuclear war had increased and if Russia believed that this could happen. I replied that from the very beginning of our cooperation with the Trump administration, we have offered them to reaffirm the 1997 Reagan-Gorbacov thesis that there could be no winners in a nuclear war and therefore it should never be unleashed. “