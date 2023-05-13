The Vladimir Putin’s regime “is brutal and cruel and no different from the Nazi regime“. The Ukrainian president denounced it Volodymyr Zelensky to door to door. Putin “he is a small leader who kills not only Ukrainians, but also his own people”, he added, and “it is now isolated from the civilized world, its people are no longer motivated and we are closer to peace because every day we push back” the Russians from our territory. “Putin is far from that Russia which had contacts with the civilized world. It is isolated and isolates its own people, he has erased everything he had accumulated over the centuries,” he underlined

“Let’s imagine that Putin arrives in NATO countries. Then you will have to send your citizens, your fathers and your sons to wage this war because you are members of the Alliance. I am pragmatic, but your society must understand that it is better to help the Ukraine which then sends its own citizens to fight”, Zelensky said again, on the possible tiredness on the part of Italian public opinion in supporting Kiev. “I don’t doubt that if Ukraine falls, the next step will be Moldova and then there will be the Baltic countries, which are NATO countries,” he said.

“We believe in victory, important steps will come shortly”, he added, speaking of the counter-offensive that Kiev is about to launch to retake the territories controlled by the Russians. “We’re preparing with great commitment, we’re very motivated – he underlined -” But I can’t answer honestly about the timing of the counter-offensive. You will see the results.”

Victory in the war against Russia “is not just the territories, it is also justice”, is bringing before “the tribunal those who killed, we want peace, but we want it just”, Zelensky replied to the question whether he is willing to a compromise.

“It is not true that I did not want to see Salvini, I would be happy to see him”, the Ukrainian president also assured, answering the question on Porta a porta if it is true that he did not want to meet the Northern League’s deputy prime minister.