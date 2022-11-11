Volodymyr Zelensky said he does not believe the prospect of peace negotiations with Russia as long as Moscow continues to speak in the language of ultimatums. In an interview with CNN, the Ukrainian president said: “Only the Kremlin, only a person who leads Russia, is not tired of this war. He – he said, referring to Putin – may be tired of life because of the his age, but surely he is not tired of the war“.

Zelensky noted that when Russia really wants peace, “we will listen to it and we will definitely meet”, however, for now, the Russian side’s statements on the peace talks remain only words. “Words that are not enough – he added -. Stop the war, leave our territory, stop killing people, start repairing the damage caused to our country, bring criminals to justice … But for now, these are only words”.

“I have heard nothing but ultimatum from the current president of the Russian Federation – said Zelensky -. Starting from February 24, speaking of denazification and demilitarization, there have been only ultimatums and the intention to always deprive us of something, of the our own land. That is why I said that I will not talk to this person, if he authorizes and calls fictitious referendums. It would be a lack of respect for our people, for our rights and our freedoms. But I have not closed the door to negotiations. I said we will be ready to speak with Russia, but with a different Russia “.

“It will be possible to talk – he concluded – when they recognize themselves as occupiers and show themselves willing to give us back everything: land, rights, freedom, money and, above all, justice. Because, for parents who have lost their children, money will not be enough, it will not be enough. they are a priority for them. They need justice. But so far I have not heard such statements from the Russian Federation, nor from Putin, nor from anyone else. “