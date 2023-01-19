“I don’t quite understand who to talk to and about what. I’m not sure that he is the president of Russia. I don’t quite understand if he is alive and who makes the decisions”. The Ukrainian president said this in video connection with the World Economic Forum in Davos Volodymyr Zelenskyadding that he doesn’t even understand “how you can promise European leaders one thing and the next day launch a full-scale invasion of a country. I don’t quite understand who we’re dealing with. When we say ‘peace talks’, I don’t I understand who we should do them with”.

THE KREMLIN REPLICA – Soon, here comes the reply from the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov at the press conference. Russian President Vladimir Putin, he explains, is alive as well as the whole of Russia. And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should realize that, quickly. ”It is clear that Zelensky would prefer that neither Putin nor Russia existed”, Peskov said.

“It is clear that both Russia and Putin are a big problem for today’s Ukraine and for Zelensky. And it is clear that from a purely psychological point of view, Zelensky would prefer that neither Russia nor Putin existed, but first he realizes that account, the sooner Ukraine realizes that Russia and Putin exist and will exist, and that sooner or later they will have to give up everything Russian, the better it will be for a country like Ukraine,” Peskov told reporters.