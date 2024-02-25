Ukraine, Fazzolari awarded the Order of Yaroslav the Wise

“As part of the celebrations of the second anniversary of Russian aggression against Ukraine, Undersecretary Giovanbattista Fazzolari was decorated by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, of the honor of the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise (III degree), for significant personal contribution to strengthening interstate cooperation, to support the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and to promote the Ukrainian state in the world. The Undersecretary was awarded with a Decree signed by President Zelensky in September 2023″. This was announced by Palazzo Chigi.