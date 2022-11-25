“Blackouts continue tonight in most regions and in Kiev. More than six million households in total,” were affected. This was declared, two days after the massive Russian attacks against the country, by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, in his daily speech.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, about 50% of Kiev is without electricity following Russia’s attacks on critical infrastructure which led to widespread power outages. The military administration of the Ukrainian capital said on Telegram that the water supply had been fully restored and emergency crews were working quickly to get the heating systems working in the city.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has asked residents able to do so to temporarily leave the city due to electricity, heating and water blackouts. “If you have a house outside the city or friends or acquaintances with houses with stoves, heat and their own water supply, it’s not a bad idea to move there for a while,” he said. Local authorities are not considering evacuating residents from the city, only relocating some of the residents to orphanages and rest homes outside the city.

Russia’s attacks also damaged a hospital in Zaporizhzhia overnight. The governor of the region, Oleksandr Starukh, wrote on Telegram, specifying that “the enemy has again attacked the suburbs of Zaporizhia. This time the rockets hit near the hospital. Fortunately, people were not injured, the same cannot be say about the building. Dozens of broken windows”.

The attacks come at the same time that Russia’s latest attack shut down all of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, one of which is located in Zaporizhzhia – for the first time in 40 years.

Volodymyr Zelensky told the Financial Times that this week’s raids have created a situation not seen for 80 or 90 years: “A country on the European continent where there is no more light”.

Gb: “Significant losses of Russian soldiers in Luhansk and Donetsk”

“Mobilised Russian reservists likely suffered particularly heavy losses after having to dig trenches under artillery fire around the town of Svatove, Luhansk Oblast. In the Donetsk region, reservists died in large numbers during frontal assaults against well-equipped Ukrainian defense lines around Bakhmut”. This was stated in the report published on Twitter by the British Ministry of Defence.

The intelligence agency added that two months after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “partial mobilization”, the situation with the mobilized “is often characterized by confusion over the reasons for conscription, personal training and equipment are inadequate, and the combat missions are grueling.”

“The majority of mobilized reservists have served before, and numerous examples indicate that, most likely, there has not been an adequate review of the medical status of reservists, many of whom are forced into service with serious chronic illnesses “, writes the intelligence, underlining that the Kremlin is “probably concerned” that more and more families of reservists are willing to risk arrest by protesting the conditions in which their relatives serve.