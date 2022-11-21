“We will resist, we will endure, we will overcome everything, we will survive. We will win! And on the Day of Dignity and Freedom, we will gather in Independence Square.” This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky speaking on the occasion of the Day of Dignity and Freedom.

November 21 is Dignity and Freedom Day in Ukraine, a date chosen to mark the start of the Dignity Revolution in 2013 and the start of the Orange Revolution of 2004, on November 22.

Meanwhile, the exchange of accusations continues between Ukraine and Russia over the explosions in the vicinity of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.