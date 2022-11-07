“Today (6 October) the occupiers have again used the Iranian attack drones. Some have been shot down, but unfortunately others have been successful. We have understood that the terrorist state (Russia, ed.) Is concentrating forces and means for a possible repeat of massive attacks against our infrastructures. First of all, energy ones. In particular for this, Russia needs Iranian missiles. We are preparing to respond “. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the usual evening speech published on Telegram.

Follow the live with all the updates on the conflict in Ukraine



00:28