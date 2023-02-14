“Today is the day of another Ramstein, a meeting of the Military Support Group for Ukraine with 54 partner countries. It is the ninth such meeting, we regularly take important decisions on protecting our country and strengthening our fighters”. As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the usual evening message. “Our partners – he explains – have confirmed more air defense systems, more tanks, more artillery and shells and more training for our military. And as we heard today, Ukraine must succeed. And here we agree: it must be a success, ”she says.

“Not everything can be reported in public, most of the agreements and discussions should be held behind closed doors. But I can say with certainty – underlines the Ukrainian leader – that the basic trends remain unchanged. Ukraine and its partners are doing everything to lose the terrorist state and to make it happen as soon as possible“.

According to Zelensky, “the Kremlin is trying to squeeze all possible aggression potential out of Russia. They are in a hurry because they know that the world is still stronger, but it takes time to build up their strength. Therefore, speed is very important. Speed ​​in everything. In the decision-making process, in the implementation of decisions, in delivery, in training. Speed ​​saves lives, speed restores safety. I thank all our partners – he concludes – who realize that speed is important I thank all our American friends for their leadership and systematic coordination of the Ramstein meetings.”