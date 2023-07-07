“Without long-range weapons it is difficult not only to conduct an offensive mission, but also a defensive one.” He stated it the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyyesterday during a joint press conference in Prague with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala. “We are talking (about the supply of, ed.) long-range systems with the United States, it depends only on them today,” he said again, adding that Ukraine is also in talks with its other Western allies.

The Ukrainian president he will therefore meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today in Istanbul, announced the Turkish pro-government Sabah newspaper. Under discussion, the extension of the agreement on exports of grain. Today is the eve of the 500th day since the beginning of the war and less than a week before the NATO summit in Vilnius. “We need honesty in our relations with NATO. The time has come to demonstrate the courage and strength of this alliance”, Zelensky said yesterday in Prague.

It’s a In the meantime, the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Erdogan could be kept close after the face-to-face scheduled today between the Turkish president and his Ukrainian counterpart. This was reported by the Turkish broadcaster ‘A Haber’. The news was not denied by the Kremlin spokesman. “As for future contacts between Putin and Erdogan, we do not rule them out in the future,” Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “As soon as the contact date is established, we will inform you,” he added.