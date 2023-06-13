“We are advancing”. Volodymyr Zelensky photographs the progress of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the counter-offensive that could mark a turning point in the war with Russia. “The battles are very tough, but we advance and this is very important. The losses accused by the enemy are exactly what we need”, the president’s words. “Although the weather is not favorable these days, and the rain makes our task more difficult, the strength of our soldiers brings results”.

The “most important and violent” clashes are taking place in the areas of Tavria and Khortytsia. From military leaders, says Zelensky, comes news “about the successes achieved in the areas at the front where we need to consolidate positions and about the actions we can take to break other Russian lines”, he adds. “We are maintaining and consolidating our operational superiority,” says Zelensky, “grateful” in particular for the efforts made to “Bakhmut, given the greater control we are acquiring in the area”.

To explain in detail the president’s words are Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the eastern command of the Ukrainian armed forces. “There have been clashes in the last 24 hours. The enemy tried to counterattack, we responded by advancing from 250 to 700 meters,” he says. In the last week, according to Kiev, 7 villages were retaken (Lobkove, Levadne, Novodarivka, Neskuchne, Storozheve, Makarivka, and Blahodatne) in the Donetsk and Tavria regions, with an advance that would have allowed gaining 6.5 km and gaining control over an area of ​​about 90 square km

“The ultimate goal of the counter-offensive is to recapture all territories, including Crimea”, says Igor Zhovkva, diplomatic adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Zhovkva, in an interview with CNN, says that the counter-offensive is already underway, with a series of actions launched, but does not provide details on the development of the strategy. According to the American broadcaster, the adviser excludes significant results in the short term. Kiev, on the other hand, has already launched a first counteroffensive between September and October 2022, reconquering ground in the Kharkiv region and north of Kherson. The current phase, therefore, “would probably not correspond to the latest counter-offensive”.