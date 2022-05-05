President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskytoday launched a global platform, called United24 linewith which he intends to raise funds to help “Ukrainian defenders and civilians and rebuild the country” due to the Russian invasion.

Images of shelling at the Azovstal steel mill Photo: Marie-Laure MESSANA / INTERIOR MINISTRY OF THE DONETSK PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC / AFP

“We are launching the global United24 initiative. Its first component is a

online platform to raise funds in support of Ukraine. Other projects and programs will be added soon,” read a message posted on the Telegram channel of the President of Ukraine.

Zelenski indicated that anyone can make a donation for these purposes “in one click from any country in the world.”

“The entire free world has united around Ukraine. Countries, companies, international organizations and, most importantly, people,” explained the president whose country was invaded by the Russian Army last February 24.

“Only together do we have the potential to stop Russia’s war and begin to rebuild what Russia has destroyed. Together we can help freedom and defeat Russia.”

tyranny,” Zelensky reiterated.

He assured that “all funds will be transferred to the National Bank of Ukraine and allocated to the relevant ministries. Reports will be updated every 24 hours. Every donation matters for victory. Donate to protect, donate to save, donate

to rebuild,” he stressed.

He stressed that “today Ukraine is fighting not only for its own freedom but for the freedom of the entire democratic world.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has been going on for more than two months, has paralyzed the country’s economy, causing millions in losses. Russian bombing has destroyed, in addition to industrial complexes throughout the country, some of Ukraine’s main bridges, airports, train stations and highways.

