“It is important for us to get through this winter. We can win and we are winning. But without the help of the United States, the leader in supporting Ukraine, which we will need in the future, it would have been very difficult for us.” This was stated by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky meeting Ukrainian singer-songwriter, Jamala, winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2016, who will travel to the United States to participate in cultural events and meet with senior American officials. “We talked with Jamala about the fact that signals from famous people in culture and art definitely have an impact on the world,” she adds.