War Russia-Ukraine, Zelensky: continuous bombing in Mariupol

Russian forces continue bombing the steel plant Azovstal to Mariupol despite the ongoing operations to evacuate civilians. The Ukrainian president denounced this, Volodymyr Zelensky. “There are still women and many children.” Imagine hell: more than two months of continuous bombing and constant death in the vicinity “, the president denounced. It is not clear how many civilians are still trapped in the plant. British intelligence, Russian forces continue the assault for the second consecutive day.

Fly had announced a cease-fire three days from Thursday, but a commander of the Azov regiment, which defends the complex, said in a video on Telegram that “heavy and bloody fighting continues” and accused Russia of not respecting the promise of a ceasefire. . The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has ensured the opening of humanitarian corridors, but has called for the surrender of the fighters.

War Russia Ukraine, Kiev: today we focus on Azovstal: 200 civilians remain

“Today we focus on the Azovstal steel mill.” The Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister said so Iryna Vereshchuk. “We managed to evacuate nearly 500 civilians,” presidential administration head Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram. After the latest evacuations, the mayor of Mariupol estimates that around 200 civilians remain inside the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

