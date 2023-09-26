Ukraine, Zelensky wants to postpone the elections

Volodymyr Zelensky is being smart about the elections – scheduled for next spring – that must be held in Ukraine and he procrastinates because he is afraid of losing them and therefore losing power.

Furthermore, if he lost power he would have to face the trials that were about to fall on him for corruption shortly before the start of the conflict with the real danger of ending up in prison.

In light of all this, he plays dumb and hides behind legal quibbles such as “everyone must vote” (and that the war would not allow it), that he would not have “the money”, that there would be dangers that the majority would not reconfirm him (sic) and, that obviously all the bureaucrats (and the corrupt) want to preserve the status quo.

USA and Allies fed up with Zelensky. The Washington Post article

But the news is not just that Zelensky does not want to hold electionsthis is obvious because it would be the end for him, the novelty lies in the fact that his Allies, i.e. the West, are beginning to insistently ask him for elections.

The Washington Post did a very eloquent article on the issue saying that the request comes, among others, from Tiny Cox, president of the Assembly of the Council of Europe and from Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

What is striking is that the article was published in a large and famous American democratic newspaper and that its publication cannot but have been agreed with US President Joe Biden.

In short, for analysts it is as if Biden was speaking directly.

After all, the Allies have shown tiredness towards this issue for some time now not only at the level of public opinion but also and above all in concrete acts, as demonstrated by the recent tensions between Poland and Romania and Ukraine and the hostility with which Zelensky was received by the US Congress, especially by the Republicans and by Donald Trump , who is leading in the polls for next year’s elections.

At the same time, Joe Biden is experiencing a vertical drop in consensus and he understood very well that if he continues like this he will no longer have any chance of being re-elected.

Hence the change in attitude last week.

Melons and the pizza crisis

The Italian political reflexes were immediately felt in Italy with the so-called “pizza crisis”. In fact, Prime Minister Meloni promptly deserted the official dinner with Biden to go and eat a pizza in New York on the occasion of the UN Assembly, a clear act of hostility.

It is not lost on us that in Italy the centre-right is entirely pro-Russian. This is confirmed by the friendship that linked Berlusconi to Putin and the t-shirts that Salvini wore in Red Square with the image of the Russian leader.

For her part, Meloni has shrewdly carved out an Atlanticist role that was never hers and which has served it so far to govern with the consent of Washington and Brussels.

The cultural milieu of the global right has always looked to Moscow and certainly not to Kiev.

For this reason the article of WP it was a real bomb for the very worried Zelensky who can’t wait to extend the conflict as much as possible with the concrete risk of an atomic holocaust for the entire world.

