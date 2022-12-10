“This is now one of the key tasks for our state – to involve the world in the concrete implementation of the points of the peace formula. Let me remind you that the peace formula consists of ten points: from nuclear safety to the restoration of territorial integrity of our state, from energy security to the return of all prisoners of war and deportees held on the territory of Russia”. This was stated by Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky in his evening speech. “We must return the Ukrainian flag to all cities and communities of Ukraine, we must ensure the real responsibility of the terrorist state for this war, and we must ensure the safety of all generations of Ukrainians after the end of this war,” Zelensky argues.



