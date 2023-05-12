Ukraine, Mattarella will see Zelensky tomorrow

Volodymyr Zelensky and the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella will meet tomorrow, Saturday 13 May, in Rome. The meeting was confirmed but, for security reasons, the time was not communicated. During the day, the Ukrainian president will also meet the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni And Pope francesco. Even here the details are not known, but the agenda of the Ukrainian president is now defined.

The summit between Zelensky and the Meloni government

As for the summit with the government, although no indiscretions have yet been leaked about the two delegations, it is probable that the deputy prime minister will also be present with Meloni Antonio Tajanias foreign minister. On the other hand, the absence of is certain Matthew Salviniwhich he himself explains on the sidelines of an electoral meeting in Cologno Monzese: “I won’t be there, because I’m neither prime minister nor foreign minister. As Minister of Infrastructure I am available, there are Italian companies that can’t wait to be able to give their contribution. But I do public works. What I hope is that you talk about peace with the premier, with Mattarella and with the Holy Father, because in addition to the obvious protection of the Ukrainian people, I hope there is a way out“.

The meeting with Pope Francis

As for the meeting with the pontiff, the news agency tax let it be known, quoting “a Vatican source”, that this has nothing to do with the “peace mission” between Kiev and Moscow announced by the Pope himself in recent days and with outlines still undefined. According to the source, Zelensky has made a request “just a few days ago” to be received by Pope Francis as part of his visit to Rome. Nonetheless, the diplomatic work is still “advancing”, according to what the Vatican secretary of state, cardinal Peter Parolinotalking about “contacts” and “confidential level” news.

Zelensky in Germany

Meanwhile, Zelensky’s agenda is rather busy, as he is expected not only in Italy in the next few days, but also in Germanyfirst in Berlin to see Chancellor Scholz and President Steinmeier, then in Aachen to receive the Charlemagne awardawarded this year to the people of Ukraine and their president.

