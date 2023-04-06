Official visit of Volodymyr Zelensky to Poland, where he met the Polish president Andrzej Duda. Polish television broadcast images of the Ukrainian president, accompanied by his wife Olena, received at the presidential palace in Warsaw by Duda and the Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda.

Zelensky called the close Polish-Ukrainian alliance a cornerstone of freedom for all Eastern European countries fighting against Russian imperialism. “If we are free together with you, it guarantees that freedom will be strong among all our neighbors, the neighbors of the European Union-Romania, Slovakia, Lithuania and other Baltic countries,” he said in a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw . “All of them are stronger when we are free, and if we are free we guarantee the fact that freedom will also prevail in Moldova, which will not leave Georgia and will definitely come to Belarus.”

“Ukrainian and Polish hearts beat for one freedom, for the independence of our states, for our native Europe, our common home, and we will win!” Zelensky said. The listeners present responded to his speech by shouting “Slava Ukrajini!”, “Glory to Ukraine”. “Glory to the heroes!” Zelensky replied.

The Ukrainian president then thanked Poland for the significant military aid agreed during his visit. And he mentioned cities like Rzeszów and Lublin in eastern Poland, near the border, places where fleeing Ukrainian refugees were initially welcomed, as well as being ‘hubs’ for military aid from abroad. He then expressed his thanks to every single Pole for this “brotherhood”, saying that “there are no forces capable of surpassing Polish-Ukrainian friendship”.

Duda, for his part, reiterated his country’s determination to support Ukraine with military aid. “Anyone who defends his home, his homeland, cities, villages and their inhabitants needs immediate help and has no time to wait,” Duda said after meeting with Zelensky. For this reason, Poland is making every effort to provide Ukraine with everything it needs in its fight against Russian aggression, Duda added, listing tanks, troop carriers and Mig-29 fighters. “We are setting an example to other countries, overcoming their stubbornness and resistance regarding the supply of weapons,” said the Polish president, who earlier announced that Poland has already delivered eight MiG-29 fighters to the Ukraine and is further preparing six aircraft for delivery.

During his visit, the Ukrainian president signed bilateral agreements and held talks with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. He then met with representatives of Polish businesses within the Ukrainian-Polish economic forum, leaders of the upper and lower houses of the Polish parliament and mayors of cities bordering Ukraine.

In the evening, Zelensky met a group of Ukrainian refugees who had fled the country in the royal castle. According to UNHCR, Poland has taken in 1.6 million war refugees from neighboring Ukraine.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Zelensky has traveled abroad only very rarely. In February he visited London, Paris and Brussels. Zelensky’s first international trip was to the United States, followed by Poland – both in December.

Poland, a member of the European Union and NATO, has also repeatedly asked for Western military aid for Ukraine. Warsaw exerted long-term pressure on Berlin to deliver Leopard 2 tanks. In addition, Poland played an important function as a logistics hub for military support from the West.