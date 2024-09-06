Ukraine asks for more weapons for war with Russia, but the request is not addressed to ItalyUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is spending a day between the German base of Ramstein, where he meets with Western partners, and the Cernobbio Forum, where he will speak in the afternoon and where today he will meet with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Kiev, it says repeatedly, must have the ability to strike deep into Russia’s territory. Therefore, the approval of the allies is needed, who must authorize the use of weapons beyond the border.

Ukraine would take advantage of any lifting of restrictions on the use of weapons to strike on Russian territory “only military camps, we have no other ideas on the use of these weapons,” Zelensky said, stressing that Kiev’s forces “have never attacked civilian infrastructure.”

Kiev demands free hands: “We must strike everywhere”

“When we talk about whether Italy or others, it doesn’t matter, are afraid that we might attack the Kremlin,” we must remember that “long-range weapons cannot reach the distances we would like. The issue is really serious and grave: every month 4,000 bombs hit Ukrainian territory from Russia and we have no solution to this problem,” says the Ukrainian leader, who is also continuing diplomatic pressure on X: “It is essential that all the weapons from the support packages already announced finally reach the combat brigades.”

In late spring, the United States authorized Ukraine to strike across the border to halt Moscow’s offensive toward Kharkiv.. Now, with Ukrainian troops stationed in Russia’s Kursk region, Washington fears that a broader authorization could lead to escalation.

US Won’t Give OK to Strike Russia Deeply

Furthermore, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says, lifting restrictions on weapons supplies to Ukraine “would not change” the tide of the war.

At Ramstein, Austin promised to send a $250 million package but at the same time stressed that no specific weapon would be a ‘game-changer’: Russia has moved its ‘glide bombs’ – a thorn in the side of Ukrainian defenses – beyond the range of the American long-range Atacms missiles, while Ukraine itself has the capacity to attack targets well beyond the range of the British Storm Shadow cruise missile.

More help from Washington, Berlin and London

The green light does not arrive, but Zelensky receives confirmation of new arms supplies. UK to send 650 more short-range missiles. Canada and Germany have announced new military aid. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius says Berlin will deliver 12 more Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers to Kiev, worth a total of 150 million euros. The weapons are expected to be newly produced rather than taken from German military stockpiles. Six howitzers are expected to arrive by the end of 2024, with the rest to be delivered in 2025.

A new Ukrainian defense aid package was also announced by Canada, which will send Kiev more than 80,000 CRV7 rocket-powered motorcycles, along with 1,300 warheads. The supplies will be delivered in the coming months. Ottawa also pledged to help train Ukrainian F-16 pilots and provide the decommissioned chassis of about 100 M113 and Coyote armored vehicles.

No requests to Italy: “It is doing its best”

And Italy? “Ukraine is not asking for anything more than what your country and others are doing,” says Zelensky, who in his speech at the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio thanks Italy for the air defense systems provided.

“Here I will meet Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and business representatives, I am confident that together we will be able to achieve important goals to protect lives in Ukraine”, adds Zelensky, saying he is convinced that “Italy will also help us in the reconstruction”. ”For some authoritative Italian commentators and politicians. Now if you want to allow those who do it every day in silence, to work, I would be grateful”, comments on X the Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto.