“It is impossible to save Mariupol without other tanks and planes”. The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, returns to ask for new military aid in the war against Russia and refers in particular to the city that has been besieged for weeks.

“Ukraine cannot shoot down Russian missiles with rifles and machine guns”, says the president in a new video, stating that he is “in constant contact with Mariupol’s defenders”. “I wish those who have been deciding for a month already whether to give us the planes had at least 1% of their courage,” he adds.

“Ukraine’s position must be listened to. And if you don’t want to hear it, at least hear the explosions happening near the Polish border. Or are you waiting for the Russian tanks to arrive?”, He said at the end of the day marked by the launch of missiles on Lviv , not far from the border with Poland.

Zelensky calls for tanks and anti-aircraft defense systems. “Our partners have them, but they are simply covering themselves with dust. All this serves for the freedom not only of Ukraine but also of Europe”.