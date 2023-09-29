Today “there will be important news for Ukraine: for our soldiers, for our entire nation”. Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine, thus addresses the population in the message sent to social channels. “This week has strengthened our country and our people enormously. We are working so that in the coming weeks we will give additional strength to Ukraine, internal strength and necessary cooperation with the world, so that everyone will listen to us, understand us and support us,” says Zelensky making reference to the new weapons packages supplied by the West and in particular by the United States.

Counteroffensive, Kiev wants everything

The counteroffensive, meanwhile, continues along the southern route in the Zaporizhzhia region and on the eastern front, in the Bakhmut area, where Russia is once again deploying Wagner men. For Kiev, the two phases of the war are inseparable.

Secretary of the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksi Danilov highlights the need for a unique strategy to ensure the reconquest of the Crimean peninsula and the Donbass regionannexed by Russia in 2014 and September 2022. “I am not in favor of writing a separate page for the liberation of the Donetsk region, the Luhansk region and Crimea. They should be part of a general strategy,” the senior official says today Ukrainian during an interview reported to the Ukrinform news agency.

Ukraine’s Secretary of Security and Defense rejects the possibility of the war in his country becoming a protracted conflict and has argued for the need to continue fighting Russian troops. “They tell us – he states – ‘We will support you until’, and then I don’t see the word ‘victory’ anywhere”.

Russia, Putin calls another 130 thousand men to arms

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the decree to start autumn conscription between October 1st and December 31st. The call for military service concerns 130 thousand men between 18 and 27 years of age, as reported by the Russian news agency Ria Novosti.

In Russia there are traditionally two annual calls for the draft, one in the spring and the other in the autumn. Military service lasts 12 months. Rear Admiral Vladimir Tsimlyansky, number two in the organization and mobilization department of the Russian General Staff, specified that the new conscripts will be deployed on Russian territory but none of them will go to the so-called “new regions”, i.e. the occupied areas of the Ukrainian oblasts of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.