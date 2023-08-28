If Ukraine were to wage war on Russia’s territory, it would lose the support of the international coalition which has been supporting the attacked country with aid and weapons for over 18 months. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sets the limits of military action in Kiev at a crucial stage of the conflict. “I think it would be a big risk, we would certainly be left alone,” he said in a TV interview with journalist Natalya Moseychuk.

Read also

In recent months, actions – with drones or missiles – have taken place on the territory of Russia: Moscow has attributed the responsibility for these operations to Kiev. Ukraine has never explicitly claimed attacks across the border. Conversely, Kiev highlighted anti-Russia actions against targets and infrastructure in the Crimea and Black Sea.

“The fight to reconquer our territories was supported in a determined way thanks to relations with the allies”, says Zelensky: “International partners” are a fundamental element in every victory, in every step forward in the counter-offensive and in every defensive action.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian armed forces continue to gain ground in the counter-offensive along the southern axis, in the Zaporizhzhia region. On the eastern front, however, more intense attacks by Russia are reported in the area of ​​the city of Kupiansk. Here, according to Kiev, “Russia has increased the number of actions,” says Illya Yevlash, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Eastern Front. “The enemy is shifting its attention from the Kupiansk sector to Novoiehorivka,” he adds, referring to a village further northeast. Bakhmut has disappeared from the chronicles but remains a battleground where the Ukrainian departments claim progress “meter by meter”.

In recent days, the spotlight has turned on the southern front, where Kiev allegedly pierced Russia’s first defensive line, especially in the area of ​​the village of Robotnye. Ukrainian forces advance in the direction of Novoprokopivka, south of Robotyne, and towards Mala Tokmachka, to the north. Russia, according to the Ukrainian army, is relying on air raids to stem the advance: “Other means are no longer able to stop the progress of our troops”.