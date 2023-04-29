Hungary behaves “unreasonably: how can a NATO country support Russia?”. This was asked by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with several Scandinavian journalists according to reports from Ukrainska Pravda.

“It seems to me that there is political confusion among Hungary’s elites. There is a strange situation: how can a NATO country be pro-Russia and against the alliance?” remarked Zelensky. “I think it’s unreasonable behavior… being allies is not a word, it’s about beliefs and actions,” he continued. “And if all the allies say: ‘Russia calls us enemies, we must put her in her place’, is it just a state saying: ‘no, Russia is our ally’. That’s not the case. This means that you are no longer a ally of the Alliance. You are an ally by right, but in fact you work against (NATO)”, continued Zelensky, underlining how those who behave in this way should not “say whether Ukraine can or cannot join NATO. And it shouldn’t stand in your way.”

His comment comes after the Hungarian premier Viktor Orban spoke harshly against the hypothesis of Kiev joining NATO, advocated by the secretary general of the Atlantic Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg.

KHERSON – A mass evacuation plan is underway in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine which coincides with the intensification of shelling by Russian military forces. On the Telegram channel, the regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin denounced that Russian troops have “increased shelling not only in Kherson, but also throughout Ukraine”. And that “Ukrainians, whole families, children are dying,” he said. Precisely because of the bombing, “I cannot allow the people of Kherson to suffer”, Prokudin gave the order to “develop plans for the advance evacuation of the civilian population in case of mass bombing of the region”.

RUSSIAN TANKS – There are about ten Russian tanks destroyed in an explosion in Sevastopol in the Crimea with a capacity of over 40,000 tons of fuel. This was reported by the Ukrainian broadcaster Rbc, quoting a military intelligence official from Kiev, Andriy Yusov, who does not claim the action as the work of Kiev. ”It was divine retribution,” he says, for the Russian air raid on a civilian building in Uman on Friday.

MARIUPOL – “Over 90% of Mariupol is destroyed.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenky broadcasts a chilling video on Twitter in which satellite images of the city in 2023 alternate with those of two years ago. “These images are evidence of Russia’s crimes, although the exact level of destruction can only be assessed after the city is liberated,” he read at the end of the video.

“Mariupol. About half a million people once lived there. And now there are practically no houses left intact. The Russian terrorist state did everything to kill this city. More than 90% of Mariupol is destroyed,” comments Zelensky in his tweet .