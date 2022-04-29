There is a “high risk” that the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia could come to a halt due to the atrocities perpetrated by the Moscow forces. This was underlined by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in an interview with the Polish media.

However, the Ukrainian president, according to reports from the BBC citing Polish media, said he was still ready to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin despite the atrocities in Bucha, Mariupol and other cities. Zelensky said he is ready to meet Putin because in Russia “a single man decides everything”. “If there’s only one chance, we should talk,” he added.

The news of the discovery of another mass grave with 900 people in the Kiev oblast has arrived from President Zelensky. Hundreds of civilians were killed in the region and, as reported by Kyev Independent, Zelensky himself told the Polish media that about 500,000 Ukrainians were illegally deported to Russia.

In a video posted on social media Zelensky thanked “the United States, President Biden and Congress” for the support program for his country, which follows the one “which greatly helped in the fight against the Nazis during World War II” .

“I am sure it will help Ukraine and the whole free world to overcome the ideological successors of the Nazis, who started the war against us,” said Zelensky, explaining that the aid is “concrete proof that freedom still knows. defend oneself from tyranny “.