The situation in “key areas” of eastern Donbass remains “very difficult” after months of fighting. Russian troops “destroyed” the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast. This is how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expresses himself in the usual video in which he takes stock of the war against Russia. “The situation on the frontline remains very difficult in key areas of Donbass – Bakhmut, Soledar, Maryinka, Kreminna… Already for a long time there is no more activity on the ground than these raided areas. The occupiers effectively destroyed Bakhmut , another city in Donbass that the Russian army has turned into burnt rubble,” he added.

“I thank all our heroes, all soldiers and commanders who hold the front line in these directions, repelling attacks and inflicting significant losses on the enemy, reacting to the hell that entered Ukraine under the Russian flag,” he said again .

Ukrainians will have to expect power outages throughout the winter, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Speaking during a cabinet meeting, the premier noted that many power plants have suffered damage due to the Russian attacks. Although the situation is currently “under control,” there are still power shortages due to the damage, he said. “All the thermal and hydroelectric plants in the country have been damaged,” he added.

Additionally, about 40 percent of high-voltage grid systems have been affected, he said. “So, in most regions, the power supply problems are still significant.” “Let’s be honest: we will live in conditions of limited electricity all the time this winter,” she said, according to state-run UNIAN news agency. Priorities must be defined, he added, explaining that critical infrastructures will come first, such as hospitals and the water and heat supply network, then the military-industrial complex under the motto “everything for the front”. Establishments that ensure critical supplies, such as bakeries or dairies, will rank third. The supply of electricity to the civilian population takes fourth place.

US WEAPONS – The White House has announced that US President Joe Biden has authorized a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $275.

The Pentagon, reports CNN, explained that these are weapons and artillery ammunition, as well as equipment to strengthen air defenses. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the United States has provided more than 19 billion in military aid to Kiev, the US Department of Defense specifies.

BULGARIA – Bulgaria’s parliament, meanwhile, approved arms shipments to Ukraine for the first time since Russia’s invasion in February. The go-ahead from the National Assembly came over a month ago, but the list of weapons to be sent was approved only today, with 148 votes in favor out of 240.

The list is top secret, but government sources have announced that it contains small arms and ammunition. Bulgaria is one of the few EU countries that has so far not sent weapons to Kiev. The socialist party, which was part of the previous government coalition, vetoed it for a long time. Today this party voted against sending, together with other pro-Russian formations.