Ukraine intends to present a plan with a solution to end the war with Russia: he will explain it to US President Joe Biden and the candidates for the November presidential elections, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. This is the announcement of the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskywhich referred to “a plan for victory.”

Speaking at the forum ‘Ukraine 2024. Independence’ in Kiev, Zelensky said that the incursion into Russia’s Kursk region is part of the plan, which also includes pressuring Russia to end the war through diplomatic means and other measures on the economic front. In recent hours, moreover, Ukrainian Armed Forces Are Also Trying to Push Back to Belgorodin the region bordering Kursk.

Zelensky: “Attack on Kursk is part of the plan”

“The operation in Kursk is not connected with any of the points of the Peace Formula”, it is “connected with the second peace summit” because “It is one of the points of Ukraine’s victory plan”Zelensky said in statements reported by The Kyiv Independent. Kiev, meanwhile, has successfully tested a Ukrainian-made ballistic missile. “It may be too early to talk about it, but I want to share the news with you,” Zelensky said without going into details. The leader then added that to repel the latest wave of attacks by Russian forces, and shoot down missiles and drones, Ukraine used F-16s supplied to Kiev by the West: “We have already destroyed some missiles and drones using F-16s,” he said.

The Ukrainian president disputed reports released in recent days by the Washington Post. The Ukrainian incursion “derails efforts for a partial ceasefire with Russia,” the newspaper wrote ten days ago, according to which Ukraine and Russia were ready to send delegations to Doha to negotiate, through indirect talks, an agreement for a truce in raids on energy infrastructure, but the Ukrainian incursion in the Russian region of Kursk would have derailed the possible start of negotiations.

“The operation in Kursk and the meeting in Qatar are absolutely not connected,” Zelensky said.insisting that the incursion into Russian territory “has completely different objectives.” The offensive into Russian territory does not stop, Kiev claims to control almost 1,300 square kilometers of Russian territory. According to an update by General Oleksandr Syrskyi, head of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, they control 1,294 square kilometers of Russian territory and about a hundred settlements. 594 Russian soldiers were taken prisoner, according to reports.

Russia, Belgorod also under siege

The governor of the Russian border region of Belgorod Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the situation remains difficult but under control, after the beginning of the attempted incursions by Kiev forces. On Telegram, Gladkov had previously reported that about 500 Ukrainian soldiers had tried to cross the border, at the Nekhoteyevka crossing and near Shebekino.

According to Russian media, clashes were reported in these two locations. Tanks would also have been used in this new incursion.. A warehouse in the Petrovka area was damaged by shelling, as was a car in Novoye by a drone-launched device and a shop in Golovchino after a drone explosion.

A Ukrainian operation in Shebekino is considered difficult because Russian forces have occupied Ukrainian territory on the other side of the border, in the Kharkiv region, during the ground offensive that began last May. The Belgorod region is used by Moscow’s forces as a logistics base and as a zone for the deployment of Russian troops in Ukraine.