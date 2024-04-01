Why, none of the television “experts” remembers these truths that exonerate Putin and demonstrate that the Americans and the tragicomic puppet first did not want peace and now not even a ceasefire





The curiosity of a professional scientist, taking the consequence of the choice made to extremes, leads to knowing everything about a very small detail, that is, about nothing, or, by increasingly broadening the field of knowledge, to the detriment of in-depth analysis, to knowing nothing about everything.

What happens if they discuss the two extreme cases of knowledge?

Today at the table a super expert with a degree and doctorate in computer science, he argued, in the unconscious wake of Montanelli, that a preparation, for example, in mathematics, nowadays, unlike thirty years ago, no longer guarantees a job, “but the culture can be felt”. Because the culture in mathematics allows, for example, to spend three minutes to understand and solve questions that require 10 minutes for those who do not chew mathematics. A statement immediately contested by an engineer who, knowing mathematics as the “minimum requirement to pass the exam”, argued that the current rhythms of relationships generally favor, or rather oblige, multicultural knowledge and, therefore, more superficial than those ” of the old days.”

The two previous statements struck me because they explain the now monotonous repetition of “ultra experts” which alternate in the broadcasts that should delve deeper and explain to us why and predictions on the Ukrainian war.

In reality, the two contenders are both right, with the consideration-observation that super experts, like prof Alessandro Orsini, placed in the chaos of the “in-depth analysis” of certain current television programmes, are considered and treated as troublemakers and pain-in-the-muds….. niggles. Not by chance Orsini Lately he has been watching with an absent, disconsolate and resigned look the ramblings of the wide-ranging experts who know nothing about the war in progress other than the cliché narrative.

In fact, among the clichés that are handed down between “experts“of the currently most dangerous conflict (Putin, the butcher of Moscow, conquers Ukraine, waiting to conquer Italy, France, etc…) how it would be welcomed, one that would recall the famous agreements made to allow the reunification of the two Germanys “Not one more centimeter of NATO expansion, towards the east.” What would the TV repeaters of clichés reply?

Because none of the defenders of democracy, of the Western model, takes pity on the Russians, the majority, in Donbass and Crimea, to whom Zelenskya crude ultranationalist extremist, just elected, denied the rights that minorities have in civilized countries?

Thinking about the brutality and gravity of such an abuse, it could be argued that on March 24, 2022, a Thursday, Putin began what, completely against the current, could be called War of Liberation of Crimea and Donbass, which our nation continues to oppose, to defend the democracy of the oppressor of the Russians in Ukraine. After two years, even more so, I ask the questions: what is meant by democratic government? And is ours a democratic government?

We fill our mouths, continually speaking out of turn and with conviction of a democratic model, to the point of going so far as to claim that we fight to defend and export the freedom and democracy of Zelenskybringing down the despot, the monster, the butcher of Fly. The conformism of semi-single thought means that in Italy in the constant chatter in the living room, no one tries to remember, when Putin is accused of not wanting peace, that the position of Zelensky continues to be “Not one meter less than the borders we had before the Russian attack.” Who remembers, when Putin is blamed, even Zelensky's blatant blame, that Putin, with the war about to start and even after the war had begun, had proposed non-belligerence if he had had the guarantee that Ukraine would not have entered the Born? Because, none of the TV “experts” remember these exculpatory truths Putin and they demonstrate that the Americans and the tragicomic puppet did not want peace first and now not even a ceasefire.

A few nights ago a general accused Putin that he doesn't want peace, because if he wanted it, it's obvious what he would have to do: “Unilaterally proclaim a ceasefire!” No one asked him “Cease fire, even when the Ukrainians arrived face to face with the Russians, started shooting, to get to the famous border, “not one meter less than the previous one?””

A few days ago some theoretical colleagues, starting from a brilliant article by the physicist Giorgio Masiero on quantum mechanics, encroaching on the highest systems (it often happens to theorists…) they ended up arguing lively about this perspective: US policy (which with the somnambulant and crackling Sleepy Biden, ended up in the dramatic surreal) tends to impose a world order, to put an end to wars, with a government that cannot fail to be authoritarian. But the same could be said of Russian politics, Chinese politics and all the expansionist policies of the emerging powers. In short, they would all act and fight for the peace of future generations.

They asked my opinion on such generosity of super powers and aspiring super powers.

My answer, unfortunately not very short, starts from the observation that if we eliminate the war pages from history books, with the description of tactics, techniques, the curricula vitae of the leaders… we would be left with very little of history as it was understood until now. Therefore, if war cannot be understood Marinetti-style, the only hygiene in the world, it must be considered the activity that almost everyone knows and can do and… consequently, it was and is by far the most carried out activity . Also because the war industry has always been a driving force for other industries.

Neither The Trap, a theatrical piece whose content continues to please me after so many years, an allegory of human destiny, there is my response to the optimistic prediction of the theorists who consulted me. In the article I wrote on the same day as the invasion of Ukraine and published on 3/25/23, there is a brief description of the allegory.