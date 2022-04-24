He is not on the list of the wealthiest men in the world



Volodymyr Zelensky he is not a billionaire. An article by Forbes on the estimates of the Ukrainian president’s assets disproves rumors that have circulated since the beginning of the war that the former comedian is in possession of wealth over a billion dollars. Despite his name appearing in the lists contained in the “Pandora Papers”, the maxi-investigation on the assets registered offshore by the richest and most powerful people on the planet, the Ukrainian leader does not even come close to that figure.

How much does Zelensky earn, the Ukrainian president is not a billionaire: Forbes estimates

The Ukrainian billionaires – reads https://notizie.virgilio.it/ – have been damaged not a little by the effects of the war, so much so that among the richest people in the country there are only seven left in the 36th edition of the World’s Billionaires List of Forbes, from which former Ukrainian president and chocolate magnate Petro Poroshenko left this year.

Volodymyr Zelensky is not on the list of the wealthiest men in the world, nor has he ever been a part of it.

According to what Forbes Ukraine has reconstructed, the Ukrainian leader’s assets are around 20 million dollars.

How much does Zelensky earn, the Ukrainian president is not a billionaire: the shares of Kvartal 95

Its wealth consists mainly of the 25% stake in the Kvartal 95 group, formed by companies that produce comedy shows and founded by Zelensky before becoming president, together with Serhiy Shefir, first public adviser of the Ukrainian presidency, and Ivan Bakanov, head of the country security service.

After the election, the head of state transferred his shares to his partners, which he will most likely recover at the end of his term.

How much does Zelensky earn, the Ukrainian president is not a billionaire: revenues from “Servant of the People”

Kvartal 95 produced and owns the ‘Servant of the People’ series, the popular political comedy starring Zelensky as an elected Ukrainian high school teacher who became known for predicting the fate of the head of state.

From participating in this TV series, which aired between 2017 and 2021 on Netflix, which acquired the rights again in March for an estimated $ 30 million a year, Zelensky would have earned $ 11 million.

How much does Zelensky earn, the Ukrainian president is not a billionaire: the heritage

The remainder of the Ukrainian president’s assets consist of real estate worth around $ 4 million, including an apartment in one of the most expensive condominiums in central Kiev, two other wholly owned homes, a single commercial property and five parking spaces.

Together with his wife, Olena Zelenska, Zelensky would share a bank account of approximately $ 2 million in cash and government bonds. In addition, he would be in possession of two cars and jewels worth around a million dollars.