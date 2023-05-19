Ukraine is almost ready for the counteroffensive in the war with Russia. President Volodymyr Zelensky does not go into details, but at least partially confirms the news according to which the war machine in Kiev is almost ready. ”The offensive brigades are well advanced, we are preparing. But I won’t provide further details,” said Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky at the end of a meeting with the commanders of his armed forces regarding the long-awaited spring counter-offensive. Kiev’s army has achieved successes on Bakhmut’s front line in recent days causing some to believe that the counter-offensive has already begun. However, Ukraine has not made any official announcement on the matter.

BAKHMUT, UKRAINE ADVANCES

The Ukrainian army, according to information from military sources and released by the Kiev Independent, have regained about 2 km in an operation considered “a breakthrough”. Kiev’s armed forces have gained a foothold ”for a further counter-offensive”. The Ukrainian news is accompanied by information according to which regular units of the Russian army have retreated 570 meters north of Bakhmut. Yevgeny Prigozhin once again points the finger at the Moscow army: the head of the Wagner mercenary group accuses the Moscow army of having left the flanks of its fighters exposed.

KIEV USES STORM SHADOW MISSILES

The signals relating to the beginning of a new phase of the war also include information arriving from London. Ukraine has started using UK-supplied ‘Storm Shadow’ long-range missiles and has targeted Russian command centers. Defense Minister Ben Wallace explains that ”they have been used successfully since we announced their deployment in Ukraine, but I won’t go into further details”. Wallace adds that he was informed in this sense ”by the Ukrainians, I’m happy that they are helping them to defend their country”.

Storm Shadow missiles, the longest-range weapon in Ukraine’s arsenal, were recently delivered to Kiev ahead of a planned counter-offensive against the Russian military. The long-range cruise missile has a firing range of more than 250 kilometers.

USA: “RUSSIA HAS NOT DESTROYED PATRIOT”

The conflict is also fought in the skies. The contribution of the Patriots provided by the United States is fundamental for Ukraine. In recent days, the Ukrainian defense has neutralized almost all of the Russian offensives, also carried out with hypersonic Kizhal missiles. Moscow has claimed responsibility for the destruction of a Patriot battery. According to the Pentagon, however, the result obtained by Russia would have been less relevant and now would have been totally cancelled: “The Patriot battery that had been damaged has been repaired and is back fully operational”, says Sabrina Singh, Pentagon press officer.