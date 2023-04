Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky always carries a gun with him to be used ”in case of emergency” to ”return fire”. Zelensky himself said so in an interview with the Ukrainian television channel ‘1 + 1’, saying ”I know how to shoot” to the journalist who asked him if he trained at the shooting range. ”Can you imagine it? The president of Ukraine captured by the Russians. That would be a shame, wouldn’t it?” Zelensky added.