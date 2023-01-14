“Russian terror can be stopped, we need the weapons we are waiting for”. It is the message that Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine, sends at the end of a dramatic day for the country. Russia has launched a series of rocket attacks. The raids in particular left at least 9 dead in Dnipro, where a building was hit.

“Russia has launched another heavy missile attack on the cities of Ukraine. Kiev, Kharkiv, Odessa, Kryvy Rih, Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Ladyzhyn, Burshtyn, Khmelnytsky and other cities have been hit by terrorists. In the city of Dnipro, a building residential building was destroyed in this Russian attack. Dozens of wounded were rescued and are being treated. We still don’t know how many people are under the rubble, the number of victims is increasing by the hour,” says Zelensky. “Of the more than thirty missiles fired at Ukraine during the day, more than 20 were shot down. This means that hundreds of lives have been saved. Unfortunately, energy infrastructure has also been affected. From this point of view, the most difficult is in Kharkiv region and Kiev region,” he adds.

Hence, the appeal to the West. “Can Russian terror be stopped? Yes. Is it possible to do it in some other way than on the battlefield in Ukraine? Unfortunately, no. This can and must be done on our land, in our sky, in our sea. What is needed for this? The weapons that are in the warehouses of our partners, the weapons that our soldiers are waiting for. The whole world knows what can stop” Russia “and how it is possible to stop those who sow death.”