Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky today announced the sacking of all regional officials in charge of military recruitment to root out a system of corruption that allows escape from the army. “Illegal enrichment, legalization of illegally obtained funds, illicit profits, illegal transport of conscripts across the border. Our solution: let’s fire all military commissars,” Zelensky announced on Telegram. “We are firing all regional military commissioners. This system should be run by people who know exactly what war is and why wartime cynicism and corruption is high treason. Instead, soldiers who have crossed the front line or who cannot be in the trenches because they have lost their health, their limbs, but have kept their dignity and have no cynicism: they can be entrusted with this recruitment system,” he said in a video.



