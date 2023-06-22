“Fierce battles at the front. To the south we are destroying the enemy.” As well as in Donetsk. To say it is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the usual daily update on the war between Ukraine and Russia. “In the direction of Kupiansk – continues Zelensky -, whatever the Russian terrorists are planning, we will destroy the enemy. In the East, our defenses are strengthening”.

Read also

“Working in Ukraine, working with Ukraine, is believing in Ukraine and in the Ukrainians. The world – the Ukrainian president continues – is with us, despite everything that the evil state tries to do against us. It is the 483rd day of full-scale war… Our state is the one on which global hopes are focused. And our people will justify these hopes. Freedom will win. Ukraine will win. Thank you to all who fight and work for the ‘Ukraine. Glory to all who strengthen freedom’, concluded Zelensky.