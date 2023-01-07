“Once again the world was able to see today how false the words coming from Moscow are on every level” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in the message for the Orthodox Christmas, returning to denounce Russia and the ‘fake’ truce announced two days ago. “They said something about a ceasefire…but the reality is that the Russians hit Bakhmut and again other Ukrainian positions,” attacks Zelensky.

Read also

“Only with the expulsion of the Russian occupiers from Ukrainian lands and the elimination of any opportunity for Russia to put pressure on Ukraine and all of Europe will the ceasefire, security and peace be restored”, he stresses.

RUSSIAN BOMBINGS – The Russian army bombed the outskirts of Zaporozhye. This was stated by the mayor of Zaporizhzhia, Anatoly Kurtev, according to reports from Ukrinform. “The explosions that the whole city heard are another proof that Russia is a country without honor and conscience. Despite the fact that the enemy was going to announce a temporary ceasefire on Christmas, the Russians bombed the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia “, underlines the mayor. Russian bombings also on the city of Marefa, in the Kharkiv region, where a 50-year-old man is said to have died.

According to the deputy head of the presidential office in Kiev, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, on Saturday 7 January some missiles targeted a fire station in Kherson, in the south of the country. Witnesses also report artillery shells fired from pro-Russian positions in Donetsk, while the Ukrainian governor of Luhasnk, Serhiy Haidai, claimed that 14 missiles have been fired since the ceasefire came into effect.

INTELLIGENCE UKRAINE – Moscow would be preparing to order the mobilization of another 500,000 conscripts in January, after the 300,000 called to enlist last October. This was announced by Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukrainian military intelligence, quoted by the Guardian. According to the officer, the new conscripts would serve to launch new attacks that Russia intends to launch in the spring and summer in eastern and southern Ukraine. A signal, according to Kiev, that the Russians have no intention of stopping the war.

Moscow, for its part, has so far always denied preparing a new wave of mobilisation. Vladimir Putin said in December that “there is no point in talking about it” and considering calling up more reservists since only half of those mobilized in October are actually fighting.

ZELENSKY’S SANCTIONS – Among the 119 Russian personalities sanctioned by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are director Nikita Mikhalkovsoprano Anna Netrebko, the philosopher Alexander Dugin and TV Russia Todal editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan. The complete list has been published on the website of the Ukrainian presidency and the sanctions range from blocking bank accounts, to the suspension of economic and financial obligations, from the cessation of cultural exchanges and cooperation to a ban on entering Ukraine up to the revocation of the awards granted from Kiev. These restrictions will remain in effect for ten years.

UKRAINIAN CHILDREN KILLED – I am at least 453 Ukrainian children killed since the beginning of the war on February 24th and 877 injured minors, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced, specifying that “the real numbers are much higher. Russia is committing war crimes and does not intend to stop”.

AID AND LOANS IN KIEV – The Central Bank of Ukraine received loans and aid last year after Russia invaded Ukraine from abroad more than 32 billion dollars, a figure equivalent to 16 percent of the country’s GDP before the war. 40 percent of this figure came from the United States, just under 25 percent from the European Union, and 8 percent from the International Monetary Fund. Germany alone contributed 1.6 billion. The country’s GDP collapsed by 30 percent in 2022 due to the war.