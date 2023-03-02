“It was a difficult winter, but we got through it.” This was stated by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in his usual evening speech, on the day when spring begins in the country. After meeting with leading domestic energy companies, Zelensky said, “This winter is over. It was very difficult and this difficulty was felt by every Ukrainian. But we still managed to supply Ukraine with energy and heat.” The president admitted that “the threat to the energy system remains, but work continues and we have already started preparing for next season”.

In Ukrainian tradition, March 1 marks the arrival of spring and many shared photos of buds on trees on social media, congratulating them on surviving “Putin’s winter terror.” “On 1 March 2023, Putin suffered another major defeat. Despite the cold, darkness and rocket attacks, Ukraine persevered and defeated the winter terrors. Europe also did not ‘freeze’ despite predictions and Russian ironies. I thank our partners for standing by Ukraine’s side,” the Foreign Minister tweeted today Dmytro Kuleba.

“They wanted to freeze us and throw us in the dark. We survived,” the defense minister commented on Twitter Oleksii Reznikov. “Happy first day of spring,” reads the border police’s Twitter account, with a photo of an officer displaying a bunch of white flowers in the snow.

Many Ukrainian municipalities have joined in celebrating spring on social media, despite the fact that the weather is still cold and it has snowed in some areas. “We survived the winter,” tweeted Ukrainian Politico reporter Nina Melkozerova. Welcome to the “unstoppable and inevitable victorious Ukrainian spring,” soldier Yuriy Syrotuk wrote on Instagram, sharing images of a tree full of buds. At the beginning of winter, after repeated Russian missile attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure, many international experts feared the risk of a humanitarian catastrophe with Ukrainian civilians left in the dark and cold without light and heating.