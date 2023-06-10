“It is important that Russia feels that it does not have much time. Counteroffensive and defensive actions are carried out in Ukraine. I will not say in detail what stage we are in”. President Volodymyr Zelensky responds thus, in the conference with Canadian premier Justin Trudeau, to questions on Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the war with Russia. “We must trust our armed forces and I trust . I am in daily contact with our commanders. Everyone has a positive attitude right now,” Zelensky adds.

Zelensky’s words seem to confirm the picture outlined by the latest British intelligence bulletin: ”In some areas Ukrainian forces made good progress and entered the front lines of Russian defense”, reads the report, which underlines that ”in the last 48 hours significant operations have been carried out by Ukraine in the east and south” of the country.

”The Russian performances have been mixed: Some units are likely conducting credible defense maneuvers, while others have retreated in a disorderly fashion, as reports of Russian casualties mount as they withdraw into their own minefields,” the report reads.

