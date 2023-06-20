“We advance or defend positions. We don’t lose ground.” Volodymyr Zelensky takes stock of the counter-offensive that Ukraine is leading in the war against Russia. The president denies that Moscow’s forces are advancing and claims positive results achieved by Kiev’s soldiers. “In some areas our warriors are advancing, in other areas they are holding positions and resisting the most intense attacks brought by the invaders. We have not lost any positions“Zelensky says in the usual Telegram message.

“The operation continues according to plan”, echoes the commander in chief of the Ukrainian forces, Valery Zaluzhny, in a video posted on Facebook that portrays him together with military leaders, while examining military maps.

UKRAINE, THE COUNTER-OFFENSE CONTINUES AS PLANNED

“Together with the Ukrainian Chief of Staff, General Serhii Shaptala, we work in groups of troops performing the most difficult tasks in areas where the fiercest battles are fought,” says Zaluzhny relaunched by Ukrainska pravda. The Ukrainian commander in chief points out that the Russians, to stop the Ukrainian counter-offensive, have deployed a system of fortifications with densely mined fields and a large number of men. However, the Ukrainian soldiers are doing everything possible to free Ukrainian territory and “the operation continues according to plan”. The video was released after Russian President Vladimir Putin said in recent days that Zaluzhny is not in Ukraine.

In detail, the situation in eastern Ukraine appears “complicated at the moment”.: The Russians have concentrated their troops there and are going on the offensive, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Telegram.

RUSSIA, THE ATTEMPT TO ANSWER

“At the moment, the situation in the east of Ukraine is complicated. The Russians are conducting an active offensive on the Lyman and Kupiansk fronts, trying to seize the initiative. They also often launch attacks. Intense fighting is going on. Our troops are they behave bravely in the face of the prevailing Russian forces and do not let them advance,” Maliar says.

According to the deputy minister, the Russians have not given up on the objective of advancing in the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts and have concentrated many units in eastern Ukraine, especially shock troops.