Volodymyr Zelensky celebrate today three years of presidency. The May 20, 2019in fact, the comedian who got into politics, then 41, was sworn in as president of theUkraine.

In the inauguration speech the quotation from Ronald Reagan“an American actor who, like me, later became a great president” and the promise: “All my life I have done everything possible to make Ukrainians laugh, for the next five years I will do what I can to keep them from crying.”

With a 73.22% vote – the best result ever achieved by a presidential candidate in the history ofUkraine – in the ballot against the outgoing president, Petro Poroshenkoas first act from president Zelensky announces the dissolution of Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada. In the early legislative elections, in July 2019, Zelensky collects a reconfirmation, earning 44% of the votes with the party he founded, “Sluga Naroda“, that is to say “Servant of the people“.

The name is taken from the satirical television series that had brought the future president to success: produced by Kvartal 95, a company founded by the same Zelensky“Servant of the people“has as its protagonist a history teacher, who after a student’s video of a rant against corruption is published online by a student goes viral, is unexpectedly elected president of theUkraine.

Outsider of politics like the character he played, Zelensky however, he was given as a super favorite before the ballot of 2019 against the outgoing president, Petro Poroshenkoaccused of having betrayed the hopes of political renewal kindled by the revolution of Euromaidan.

In addition to the fight against corruption, the topics of the electoral campaign were also relations with the Russia and the situation in the separatist republics of Donbass and in Crimea. “I guarantee you that I will do everything possible to ensure that our heroes stop dying and if necessary I am willing to risk my position to bring peace”, he promised. Zelensky the May 20, 2019 to the Ukrainian Parliament.

Less than three years later, however, relations with Fly they were far from relaxed and the war from the East was about to spread to the whole country. Last February, two days before the large-scale Russian invasion began, however Zelensky he reassured: “‘On the military level, we believe that there will be no war’ ‘.

The February 24, 2022 the 44-year-old comedian-president found the eyes of the world on him, those of those who underestimated him, foreseeing a quick escape fromUkraine at war and those of those who wanted him to be heroes of the anti-Putin. Remained at Kievput on the camouflage and turned on the camera again as in the era of television shows, Zelensky has become the symbol of the Ukrainian resistance, “the right man at the right time”, writes on Twitter to celebrate the three years of presidency Mykhailo Podolyak.

“I know well Volodymyr Zelensky. For him ‘together’ is not just a word: together the president and the Ukrainians have decided to win this war, restoring territorial integrity and sovereignty, without any compromise “, he observes Andrii Yermakhead of the office of the Ukrainian presidency. “We will achieve independence. And it will be in our history as in that of the other countries that fought for independence and won. Countries that have stopped being beggars and have become the true masters of their life and their future”, promises on Telegram Zelensky on the day he celebrates the three years of his presidency.