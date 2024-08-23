Ukraine: Prisoner swap with Russia, 230 released

New mega exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine: the formula is 115 to 115, according to what the Ministry of Defense in Moscow reports, relaunched by official agencies. The 115 Russian soldiers released are those that Kiev forces captured in their recent offensive on Russian territory, in the Kursk region. In exchange, 115 Ukrainian soldiers were handed over “to the Kiev regime”, the Russian ministry reported.



The released Moscow soldiers are in Belarus, where they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance and have also been able to contact their relatives, the Defense Ministry added.



Kiev, Russian missiles near Snake Island at night

Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bombers attacked southern Ukraine last night, firing four X-22 cruise missiles near Snake Island in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram.



“The enemy also hit the Kherson region with precision-guided bombs,” the message further reads. Yesterday, it concludes, the air defense of southern Ukraine destroyed five Russian reconnaissance drones – two ZALA, one Supercam, one Orlan-10, one Merlin – and two Lancet attack drones.

NATO celebrates Ukraine’s independence, ‘we will not be silent’

“Today Ukraine celebrates its Independence Day. More than 900 days have passed since Russia’s full-scale invasion: until Russian weapons are silent, we will not be silent.” This is what is written on the official NATO X account with the keyword #MakeNoiseForUkraine.



Marie-Doha Besancenot, Assistant Secretary-General for Public Diplomacy, added: “August 24 marks Ukraine’s Independence Day, but Ukraine is still fighting, two and a half years after Russia’s full-scale invasion. Today, as we celebrate the resilience and courage of the Ukrainian people, let’s make noise for Ukraine.”

Ukraine: Law passed to ban Orthodox Church linked to Russia

President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a law banning the Moscow-linked Orthodox Church in Ukraine. The decision was published on the website of the Ukrainian Parliament. Zelensky passed the law, criticized by Moscow, on the very day of commemoration of Kiev’s independence from the Soviet Union – August 24, 1991 – and two and a half years after the Russian invasion.

von der Leyen: “Kiev is moving at incredible speed towards EU membership”

Ukraine “is moving at an incredible speed towards joining the European Union”, said the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in a short video published on the social network X to celebrate the day of Ukraine’s independence. “Europe will always be at Ukraine’s side because Ukraine is Europe. Your freedom is our freedom. Your security is our security”, von der Leyen continued, adding that the EU has stood by Kiev “since day one and will continue to do so as long as necessary. Slava Ukraini”.

Zelensky: “Moscow wanted to destroy us, but the war has returned to their homeland”

Russia “wanted to destroy” Ukraine but the war has “returned to its homeland,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his speech marking Ukraine’s Independence Day. The Ukrainian president said the video message was recorded in the border area from where Kiev launched its surprise incursion into Russia.



Ukraine “surprises once again,” Zelensky continued, vowing that Russia “will know what retribution is.” Launching the 2022 invasion, he said, “Russia was looking for only one thing: to destroy us. Instead, today we are celebrating the 33rd Independence Day of Ukraine. And what the enemy brought to our land has now returned to his home.”