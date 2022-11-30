Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced that 100,000 Russian servicemen will be killed in Ukraine by the end of the year. “This year Russia will lose 100,000 of its soldiers killed and only God knows how many mercenaries,” the Ukrainian president said in his evening speech yesterday. “And Ukraine will resist-he added-And the world will do everything to ensure that all those guilty of this criminal war are brought to justice.”

Zelenskyi also said the situation at the front remains difficult. “Despite the huge losses, the occupiers are still trying to advance in the Donetsk region, gain a foothold in the Luhansk area, move towards Kharkiv. They are planning something in the south,” Zelensky wrote in Telegram late at night. “But we are resisting – he added – and, most importantly, we are not allowing the enemy to realize his intentions”.

“We will continue to defend ourselves – Zelensky said again – we will not allow the enemy to realize his intentions. They said they would take the Donetsk region, in spring, summer, autumn. Winter is already starting this week. And every day they lose there hundreds of mobilized and mercenaries”.